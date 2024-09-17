A dangerous person alert was issued Tuesday morning for an area west of Edmonton after two men armed with guns were on foot after a robbery.

The Alberta Emergency Alert stated that the one suspect is a white male, 5’11, 205 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes, approximately 30 years old, in a cowboy hat and black sweater.

The second suspect is a white male, 6’0, 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, in a black flat-brim hat with red letters.

This alert is in effect for Mayerthorpe, in the area of Highway 18 and Township Road 572, between RR 92 and RR 80.

The alert added do not open the door to strangers or pick up hitchhikers, do not approach suspects, and to report all sightings to 911.