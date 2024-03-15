Matt Rife tickets in Edmonton are on the resale market for a WILD $2,300

Matt Rife, a comedian with a hard time staying out of controversy, is on the road for a world comedy tour with a stop in Edmonton, and prices for the event are skyrocketing.

The comedian released his Netflix special, Natural Selection, back in November of 2023, which was quickly criticized for being insensitive, in large part because of his references to domestic violence.

He has continued to stay in the spotlight with further controversies like rumours of plastic surgery (which he denies) and infidelity. Despite the negative attention, it doesn’t seem to have hurt his popularity, at least if ticket sales are any indicator of support.

The comedian is currently on his Problematic World Tour, with stops in Alberta’s two biggest cities selling out fast.

Limited tickets are still available for the four Edmonton shows this weekend, but they are selling fast, and some are easily over $1,000, with a few running as high as $2,327.

Luckily, for seats in lower-demand sections, tickets can be found for as low as $143 for the Saturday night show, so if you plan on going, you’ll want to grab your tickets fast!

Matt Rife: Problematic World Tour

When: March 15 at 7 pm and 10 pm and March 16 at 7 and 10 pm

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 11455 87th Avenue NW

Tickets: Tickets range in price from $143 to $2,327. Tickets can be purchased here.