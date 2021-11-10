Edmonton extends indoor mask mandate indefinitely
Edmonton has extended its indoor mask mandate indefinitely, meaning it will remain in place even if the province lifts its own mask mandate.
The bylaw was in place until December 31, 2021, or when there were 10 consecutive days where the City of Edmonton had a COVID-19 case rate lower than 100 per 100,000 people, whichever came first.
On Tuesday, City Council voted to remove those triggers, which means the bylaw remains in place until it is formally withdrawn.
Today, the temporary face covering bylaw has been unanimously amended by Edmonton City Council to remain in place. This means that face coverings and masks must continue to be worn in our city until we determine it is safe to no longer do so. #yeg #yegcc pic.twitter.com/uwRbviNfDe
— Amarjeet Sohi (@AmarjeetSohiYEG) November 10, 2021