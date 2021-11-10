Edmonton extends indoor mask mandate indefinitely

Edmonton has extended its indoor mask mandate indefinitely, meaning it will remain in place even if the province lifts its own mask mandate.

The bylaw was in place until December 31, 2021, or when there were 10 consecutive days where the City of Edmonton had a COVID-19 case rate lower than 100 per 100,000 people, whichever came first.

On Tuesday, City Council voted to remove those triggers, which means the bylaw remains in place until it is formally withdrawn.

“It’s important to remind Edmontonians that this fight isn’t over. By extending the Temporary Mandatory Face Coverings bylaw, Council has ensured that one of our best tools for protection against the spread of the virus remains in place,” said Andre Corbould, Edmonton’s City Manager in a news release.

Today, the temporary face covering bylaw has been unanimously amended by Edmonton City Council to remain in place. This means that face coverings and masks must continue to be worn in our city until we determine it is safe to no longer do so. #yeg #yegcc pic.twitter.com/uwRbviNfDe — Amarjeet Sohi (@AmarjeetSohiYEG) November 10, 2021

Earlier this fall, the previous Council added triggers to the bylaw in a time of governance transition.

The Alberta government has a provincial health order in place, which requires face-covering use in public spaces. The City’s amended bylaw would continue to be in effect should provincial health orders change.