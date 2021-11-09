Visiting Alberta? The COVID-19 verifier app will now read your QR code

Visitors to Alberta who have their COVID-19 vaccine information in a QR code can now have theirs scanned by the province’s COVID records verifier app.

Alberta Health tweeted the news Tuesday afternoon.

The app is also effective for codes issued by other provinces and territories.

The updated app is available on Apple and Google stores. The app may update automatically depending on a user’s phone setting.

Alberta’s QR code for its vaccine passport will soon be the only acceptable form of proof of vaccination in the province, coming into effect on Monday, November 15.

The Restrictions Exemption Program does not apply to businesses or entities that need to be accessed for daily living. More information about which businesses fall under the program can be found on the Government of Alberta’s website.

Businesses can also obtain consent from repeat patrons to save or mark down that they have met the vaccination requirements for the Restrictions Exemption Program for future visits.

Alberta is also working with the federal government on a standardized proof of vaccination for international travel, which is expected to be ready by the end of November.

On Monday, the province recorded more than 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period, as well as 13 additional deaths.