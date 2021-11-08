You'll need a QR code soon for Alberta's vaccine passport program

Better start downloading! Alberta’s QR code for its vaccine passport will soon be the only acceptable form of proof of vaccination in the province.

The province announced the move last month and officially came into effect on Monday, November 15.

Paper records from vaccination appointments or previous Alberta vaccine records without QR codes that show name, birthdate, and vaccination type and date will no longer be accepted.

The code can be found on the Alberta government website here.

To complete the form, you’ll need your Alberta personal health card and the month and year you received your vaccine doses.

You can save the QR code right to your phone or print it off to show your vaccine record when you enter businesses or attend events.

The AB Covid Records Verifier app is available for download on Apple and Android devices through the respective app stores.

The QR code contains a secure digital signature that verifies it’s provided by Alberta Health, and it is extremely hard to forge, according to a government news release.

The same technology is used for secure transactions in the banking system and other industries.

The Restrictions Exemption Program does not apply to businesses or entities that need to be accessed for daily living. More information about which businesses fall under the program can be found on the Government of Alberta’s website.

Businesses can also obtain consent from repeat patrons to save or markdown that they have met the vaccination requirements for the Restrictions Exemption Program for future visits.