An elegant Edmonton hotel just won two FANCY travel awards

It’s a gem of the downtown core in Edmonton, so it’s not too big of a surprise that JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District has nabbed two prestigious awards.

The 2022 World Travel Awards has bestowed the hotel with “Alberta’s Leading Hotel” as well as “Alberta’s Leading Hotel Suite” for its Presidential Suite.

The hotel offers nearly 350 guest rooms and awesome views of YEG, including being right beside the dazzling Rogers Place Arena.

The hotel has won the best leading hotel award every year since 2020.

The Presidential Suite is an awesome 1,825 square feet, equipped with the latest technology and decor.

JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District was also nominated for “Alberta’s Leading Business Hotel,” but it lost that title to Fairmont Palliser in Calgary.