If taking care of animals is your thing, the City of Edmonton is on the search for some zookeepers to look after critters at the Edmonton Valley Zoo.

In the role, you would provide care, maintenance, enrichment, and training for over 350 animals from different climates and habitats.

We mean, imagine being at a party and someone asks you what you do for a living and you get to say “hang with Koalas.” Instant bragging rights!

The City says while on the job your tasks will include:

Responsible for daily animal care duties including cleaning animal enclosures and other areas, feeding, animal training and enrichment, and daily behavioural observations

Observe animals for signs of illness/injury and provide special care to orphaned/injured animals, administer medications as required

Present informative interpretive talks and tours to visitors, maintaining a high level of customer service

Drive a City vehicle on-site to perform job duties and within the City to pick up supplies as needed

Maintain a variety of animal-related records

Undertake minor repairs and provide site facility maintenance

Maintain a safe environment for the animals and customers

Perform other related duties as required

The full list of qualifications for the gig can be found on the city’s job posting and includes a completed High School Diploma as a requirement, a valid Alberta Class 5 driver’s license, and sufficient strength and stamina to perform heavy manual labour tasks including lifting 25 kg bags of food daily and assisting others with heavier weights.

The City says there are up to six temporary part-time ongoing positions, with a salary of $21.425 to $31.097 per hour.