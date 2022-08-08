A mansion just outside of Edmonton is offering the luxe life, complete with a circular bar and theatre room to enjoy with your besties.

Situated just minutes outside of St. Albert in Sturgeon County, the home boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms along with its $3,999,999 listing price on Zoocasa.

There’s a wicked amount of living space in this home — more than 8,000 square feet to be exact.

The main floor has a soaring dome ceiling, multiple chandeliers, and herringbone hardwood. How fancy!

The kitchen is dreamy for any chef with snow-white granite countertops, a Wolf oven, sub-zero fridges with a freezer, a massive inventory of appliances, and stunning cabinetry.

The main bedroom is touted as a “hotel suite style on its own level” according to the listing and includes a loft with a fireplace, five-piece ensuite with a steam shower, quartz steel hammered sinks, Brizo and Carrara marble.

If you need an extra hand there is a nanny suite with its own entrance, kitchen, and ensuite, along with a Gucci mudroom and elevator in the home.

The walkout basement is wild, with a circular bar, gym, sauna, grey goo room, wine wall, theatre room, and a large bedroom with an ensuite and a separate entrance.

The gorgeous backyard is perfectly landscaped and has an arctic swim spa, BBQ, pizza oven, and golf green.

Imagine pouring a glass of wine or grabbing a drink from the bar in this mansion, and then hanging out in the theatre room. Sounds like something a famous person would do – how regal!