A popular Indigenous footwear shop is set to open a new location in Edmonton next month.

Manitobah, well-known for its mukluks and moccasins, will open a new YEG outpost in Southgate Centre on October 15, according to the store’s website.

The Southgate location will be a kiosk and is part of an expansion into several Canadian shopping centres this year, which includes new locations in Ottawa, Newmarket, London, and Winnipeg.

Our neighbours to the south in Calgary will also get a new outpost, with a location set to open in Crossiron Mills on October 10.

Manitobah Mukluks was founded by Sean McCormick, a Métis entrepreneur who first established a trading post in 1990 where Indigenous artisans could trade handmade mukluks and moccasins for tanned leather, skins, and furs.

It began global operations in 2008 and, according to its website, remains connected to its roots and continues to provide authentic, Indigenous-designed products that return value to Indigenous communities.

We love the beautiful craftsmanship of this footwear, and nothing keeps your feet as warm and cozy during a chilly Canadian winter than a good pair of mukluks!

Address: Southgate Centre — 5015 111th Street NW

