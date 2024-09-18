Oilers share adorable "first day of camp" photos

It was “back to school” for the Edmonton Oilers as the first day of training camp took place earlier today.

Camp is officially in session for the Oilers as players made their way to Rogers Place on Wednesday morning to take part in a variety of fitness and medical tests. This signals that the new NHL season is just around the corner.

To commemorate the occasion, the Oilers social media team took each player aside and made them pose for some adorable “first day of camp” photos similar to the ones parents would take when sending their kids to school for the first time.

Not even the best player in the world, Connor McDavid, could escape the photo shoot. He revealed that he has a bit of a sweet tooth in the process.

Back to camp 🏕️ A thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/R2xGPFGcRS — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 18, 2024

Leon Draisaitl, who is fresh off signing a massive eight-year extension, was also roped into the photoshoot. The German superstar listed Pavel Datsyuk as his favourite hockey player growing up and Kit Kat as his go-to snack.



Goaltender Stuart Skinner made sure to make everyone feel extra old in his photo, listing teammate Ryan Nugent-Hopkins as his favourite player as a kid. Skinner would have been 13 years old when RNH was drafted by the Oilers in 2011.

Newbies Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson also got their portraits done, revealing a bit more about their personalities to Oilers fans.

This wasn’t just for players, as every Oilers fan’s favourite media personality, Gene Principe, also revealed a little bit more about himself on the first day of his 32nd NHL training camp.

The Oilers will have their first on-ice training camp session tomorrow morning at Rogers Place. Their first preseason game against the Winnipeg Jets will be on Sunday.

Edmonton opens up their regular season schedule on October 9 against the Jets as well.