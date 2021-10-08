A new spot is opening in Edmonton for Korean street food and chicken
Oct 8 2021, 12:09 pm
What delicious news! A Korean street food and chicken restaurant is opening its first-ever location in Edmonton later this month.
Gangnam & Coco is opening up in Windermere on Monday, October 18.
The restaurant is known for its Korean ramen, chicken, rice bowls, and corn dogs.
To celebrate its grand opening, the store is holding a special promotion from October 18 to 20.
What is that promotion, you ask? It’s all K-Corn dogs going for $3.99, limited to two per person.
There is currently only one Gangnam & Coco store in Red Deer.