Ridesharing service Lyft is coming to Edmonton

A new competitor is entering the rideshare market in YEG, with American ridesharing company Lyft announcing it’s coming to Edmonton.

Lyft is already operating in Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver and starting today, the company says drivers in Edmonton can now apply to drive with Lyft.

To apply, interested drivers can start by simply downloading the Lyft Driver app, available for both iOS and Android users. From there, you’ll be prompted to upload documents such as your driver’s licence and vehicle inspection documents, and can keep track of your application status.

“As a special launch offer, new drivers in Edmonton can also earn a CA$500 bonus when they give 100 rides within 30 days of their first ride,” the company stated.

Lyft also teased that more details will be coming over the next few months on when Edmontonians can book a ride in YEG.