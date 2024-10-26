This $6M luxury condo in Edmonton offers INSANE views of the river valley

Enjoy the urban lifestyle? How would you like to live in a luxury condo in one of Canada’s coolest and most desirable neighbourhoods?

This sleek and modern condo is located at #902, 10143 Clifton Place NW, and is currently listed for $6,090,945.

It’s perfectly situated between Old Glenora and the trendy High Street area, offering immaculate and unobstructed views of the river valley while being a short distance to some of Edmonton’s best bars, restaurants, and shopping.

This condo unit is nearly 3,500 square feet, making up two-thirds of the building’s ninth floor. You’ll never get tired of these incredible views with its floor-to-ceiling windows.

It’s also just beautifully designed, boasting three bedrooms, each with its own ensuite.

“A symbol of exceptional design and extraordinary living through its craft, timeless architecture and landmark location. The statuesque modern silhouette is home to a small community of estates featuring unobstructed views of the River Valley,” the listing reads.

The building also offers seclusion and a sense of intimacy, with a street-facing facade, discreet entrance, and a private concierge service. Perfect for people trying to avoid those nosy neighbours!

The building features heated underground parking spots, so you won’t have to wait for your car to warm up again during winter! Say goodbye to scraping ice off your windshield in the morning.