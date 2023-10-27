NewsWeather

Jacket time: Edmonton could feel like -14°C this Halloween weekend

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Oct 27 2023, 12:00 pm
Jacket time: Edmonton could feel like -14°C this Halloween weekend
Danny Dokken/Shutterstock

If you are heading out for a night on the town this Halloween weekend in Edmonton, you may have to throw on a winter jacket between parties.

With Halloween falling on a Tuesday this year, many people will be dressing up and going out to celebrate this Saturday, and it is shaping up to be a brisk one.

According to The Weather Network, the early morning hours of Sunday are set to drop into the mid-teens, with a chilly feels-like temperature of -14°C at 5 am.

The Weather Network

Things are looking much better for trick-or-treaters on Halloween day, with a forecasted high of 6°C and a mix of sun and clouds with an overnight low of -3°C.

The Weather Network

So, there you have it.

Be sure to check out our roundup of all the best things to do in Edmonton this weekend. Don’t eat too much candy!

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop