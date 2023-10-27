Jacket time: Edmonton could feel like -14°C this Halloween weekend

If you are heading out for a night on the town this Halloween weekend in Edmonton, you may have to throw on a winter jacket between parties.

With Halloween falling on a Tuesday this year, many people will be dressing up and going out to celebrate this Saturday, and it is shaping up to be a brisk one.

According to The Weather Network, the early morning hours of Sunday are set to drop into the mid-teens, with a chilly feels-like temperature of -14°C at 5 am.

Things are looking much better for trick-or-treaters on Halloween day, with a forecasted high of 6°C and a mix of sun and clouds with an overnight low of -3°C.

So, there you have it.

Don't eat too much candy!