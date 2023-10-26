Canadians could get cash from class-action lawsuit against 23andMe

If you’ve ever used 23andMe to learn more about your family ancestry, you could be eligible for compensation due to a class-action lawsuit against the company.

Law firms in Toronto and Vancouver launched a class-action lawsuit against 23andMe this week in response to a data breach that exposed users’ highly sensitive and valuable personal information earlier this year.

“The action alleges that contrary to their promises, statements and representations, as well as the privacy regulation and industry standards applicable to them, [23andMe] did not introduce, implement or maintain proper or adequate data retention and data protection practices,” reads the lawsuit.

Anonymous hackers leaked close to one million 23andMe users’ data and put it up for sale online, reported several outlets in October.

NBC News viewed the list of 999,999 people — who have supposedly used the genetic test kit company — that was shared on dark web forums.

The list includes their first and last name, sex, and the results of where their ancestors came from.

Both Wired and NBC News found that the database, which is titled “ashkenazi DNA Data of Celebrities,” targeted those with Ashkenazi Jewish heritage.

Most of the people on the list are apparently not famous.

“The action alleges that the data breach was enabled or prompted as a result of [23andMe’s] willful or reckless conduct in violation of their own representations and the standards applicable to them to safeguard the highly sensitive and highly valuable customer data in their control, custody or possession,” reads the lawsuit.

The class action aims to get affected Canadians compensated for the data breach.

Who’s eligible for compensation in the 23andMe class action?

Any Canadian permanent resident or citizen whose personal information was accessed by unauthorized parties or compromised as a result of the data breach is eligible, according to the lawsuit.

Directors, partners, officers, or senior employees of 23andMe are excluded from the class action.

How do you register for the 23andMe class action?

Canadians can register online here or email [email protected] and put “23andMe Class Action” in the subject line.

The class-action lawsuit has yet to be brought to court, so there are no specifics yet as to how much Canadians could get if there is a settlement.

Daily Hive has reached out to the DNA test kit company for comment on the lawsuit.