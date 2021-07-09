Lower residential speed limits in Edmonton starting in August

Edmonton’s residential streets will soon have lower speed limits.

Starting August 6, the city-wide default speed limit will be 40 km/h.

That means if you don’t see a speed limit sign, the speed limit will be 40 km/h.

Some streets with high pedestrian traffic, like Jasper Avenue, Whyte Avenue and portions of the downtown core, will also have their speed limits lowered to 40 kilometres an hour.

The city is currently adding, removing and updating speed limit signs where necessary. That process began in early May.

“40 km/h will make our streets calmer, quieter and safer,” said Jessica Lamarre, Director of Safe Mobility, said in a news release.

“The 40 km/h speed limit is critical to achieving Edmonton’s goal of Vision Zero – to eliminate serious injuries and fatalities on our streets by 2032. 40 km/h increases drivers’ field of vision, gives everyone more time to react and reduces the likelihood of tragic crashes.”

A grace period will be in effect until September 1 for automated enforcement locations with new speed limits. Enforcement will then begin on September 1.

The Edmonton Police Service also supports the lower speed limits.

“The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) supports the speed limit reduction to residential and downtown streets,” said Keith Johnson, Inspector of EPS’ Traffic Services Branch. “The 40 km/h speed limit change to these residential and heavy pedestrian areas of the city will make our streets safer for everyone.”

The city says when using their Estimated Time of Arrival Tool, it shows that the speed limit reduction will make little of an impact on motorists drive times.

Certain streets will retain their 50 kilometre an hour speed limit, based on their design and use.