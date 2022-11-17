LOVEPIZZA, a popular pizza joint that celebrates the romantic in all of us, has just opened a new location in Edmonton.

Opening in the Heritage Valley community, this is the fifth location for the adorable pizza joint.

There are homemade dessert options, four different kinds of tater tots creations, a couple of delicious salads, and of course, many signature pizzas with wild toppings.

There are some great pizza spots in YEG, but not many with pizza creations like you’ll find here. With the menu being so fantastic at LOVEPIZZA, it’s a surefire win as a date choice.

There are essentially two pizza menus here: signature and big love. The big love pizzas are much bigger, ideal for sharing on a date, a romantic night with your partner, or maybe even just with yourself.

There are about 15 house-created pies, from the mouth-watering pepperoni and mushroom with tangy tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, Ezzo pepperoni, and a blend of roasted mushrooms, to the Finger Lick’n Smokey Chick’n, made with smokey BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, roasted corn, red onion, pulled chicken, and a BBQ drizzle.

The wildest pizza is probably the Peaches and Cream, topped with a sweet peach compote, gorgonzola blue cheese, roasted corn, sweet balsamic reduction, pickled red onion, and finished with fresh arugula.

And if you’d rather get creative with these wild and lavish toppings, go right ahead. There is a fun custom menu with over 80 different choices to choose from.

The romantic holiday season is upon us, and pizza is always a go-to idea.

LOVEPIZZA

Address: 2812 James Mowatt Trail SW, Edmonton

Instagram