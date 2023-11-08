Edmonton's living wage has just hit a new high at more than $22/hour

The amount of money you need to earn to live modestly in Edmonton has once again increased.

According to new numbers from the Edmonton Social Planning Council (ESPC) in collaboration with the Alberta Living Wage Network, the living wage in the city is now $22.25 per hour.

The wage has increased by $0.85 over last year — even after new affordability measures introduced by the federal and provincial governments were incorporated into the calculation.

That’s a far cry from the current minimum wage in Alberta, which sits at $15/hour and hasn’t been raised since 2018.

If you’re wondering what exactly a living wage is or how it’s calculated, the groups involved say it is defined as “the hourly wage a worker needs to earn to cover their basic expenses and have a modest standard of living once government transfers have been added and taxes have been subtracted.”

“The calculation is based on the income needs of three household types: a two-parent family with two young children; a lone-parent family with one child; and a single individual,” reads a release.

The wage assumes each adult is working full-time hours, with the ESPC adding it also includes savings for unexpected costs, continuing education, and childcare, as well as “a small amount which allows people to participate in the community.”

The Alberta Living Wage Network says it’s clear wages are not keeping up. “For instance, since September 2013, food prices have increased by almost 41% while average hourly wages have only increased by 24%. That’s a huge gap!”

Living wage around Alberta

Edmonton is among the middle of the pack when it comes to the living wage in Alberta, with Canmore coming in WAY above others at $38.80.

Medicine Hat is at the bottom of the list, with people needing to make $17.35/hour to live modestly.

Here are the living wages across Alberta: