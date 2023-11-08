An escaped cow runs wild in Edmonton and people are milking the puns

A strange sight around the Edmonton Expo Centre on Tuesday afternoon after a baby cow escaped its owners at Farmfair and made its way around the city.

According to the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), officers were alerted about the escaped calf around 11:30 am and worked closely with Animal Care & Control, Alberta Fish & Wildlife, Farmfair and a vet to get the animal back safely.

They managed to contain the calf in someone’s backyard near 113th Avenue and 106th Street.

With the help of the vet, the calf was tranquillized and safely returned to its owner.

Luckily, EPS says there were no injuries and no property damage during the calf’s adventure.

Social media reacts to escaped calf

The calf wasn’t the only thing running wild in Edmonton on Tuesday — the puns on social media did not disappoint, and the daring escape had at least one radio host weighing in on the chase.

The cow puns were flying on Reddit, with one person pointing out this situation was “udder chaos!”

One user, juggernaut-punch, also pointed out that “Edmonton is legit like Trailer Park Boys at times 😂,” while another person wanted to know, “Whose misteak was it to let out a cow?”

