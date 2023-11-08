Rogers introduces cheap 5G phone plan for low-income Canadians

Telecom giant Rogers announced Tuesday that it launched a 5G phone plan for low-income Canadians.

The Connected for Success 5G Mobile Plan offers 3GB of 5G data with no coverage charges. It is offered with no-cost phones including the Samsung Galaxy A14 or Motorola G 5G with financing when customers keep their phone for a 24-month term.

Customers who are eligible for the plan include those who received provincial income support or disability benefits, seniors who receive the federal Guaranteed Income Supplement, rent-geared-to-income tenants of a non-profit housing partner organization, recipients of the federal Resettlement Assistance Program (RAP), and families receiving the Maximum Canada Child Benefit through Connecting Families.

Rogers says the Connected for Success plan builds on other initiatives it has introduced over the past months to make wireless services more affordable for customers.

In May it dropped the price of its 5G phone plans but that did come with a catch.

It also allowed Rogers 4G customers to access its 5G network at no extra cost.

The company claims that since dropping its 5G plan prices, wireless prices in Canada dropped 12%.

“We’re deeply committed to making 5G technology more affordable and accessible for all Canadians,” said Phil Hartling, president of Rogers Wireless.

“Today’s announcement builds on a number of investments we have made to help connect all Canadians across the country.”

The telecom company says the Connected for Success 5G Mobile Plan will give over 2.5 million Canadians the chance to connect to cheaper wireless services.