7 can't-miss food events happening in Edmonton in October

Fall is here and for many, it’s time to bunker down and eat all the comfort food (and we aren’t judging). However, if you’re still keen to get out and about, plenty of food events are taking place in Edmonton this October.

From a Spanish winery dinner to a spooky Halloween pop-up bar, there’s so much to sink your teeth into.

Here are some of the best food events heading to Edmonton this October.

One-time-only events

Spanish Wine Dinner

Darling and Vino Al Vino are collaborating on this one-of-a-kind Spanish wine dinner. You’ll be able to enjoy a carefully curated menu of dishes, paired with five Spanish wines. Food will also be available a la carte.

When: October 3, 2024, from 5 pm

Where: Darling – 9616 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Tasting menu starts at $80 per person; reserve a spot here

Pasta making class

Join Chef Nathan Guggenheimer who will guide you through the process of making two types of pasta dough, crafting pappardelle and ravioli, and how to make sauces for each dish.

When: October 4, 2024, from 6 pm

Where: L’OCA Quality Market – 340 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park

Price: $107 per person; buy tickets here

Drinks and Drag

Grab a brew and settle in for a fun evening of drag at Cask & Barrel. The night will be hosting by Celine Dejion.

When: October 13, 2024, from 5 pm

Where: Cask & Barrel – 10041 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: Tickets from $11.98; buy tickets here

Recurring events

This seven-course dining experience inspired by some of the world’s most renowned artists, from Michelangelo to Banksy and Picasso, has just opened in Edmonton.

Each course reflects the essence of the artist’s work while tantalizing the taste buds.

When: Various dates in October

Where: HALO Bar | Bistro at the Renaissance Edmonton Airport Hotel – 4236 36th Street E, Edmonton International Airport

Price: $149 per person; book here

Spooky season is here, and with it comes a “spine-chilling” immersive experience in the form of the Black Lagoon pop-up. The spot is inspired by goth-metal and cult horror, and there will be a bewitchingly curated cocktail menu with Halloween-themed drinks.

When: October 9 to November 3, 2024

Where: Dolly’s Cocktail Bar – 9902 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Drink beer on a streetcar

This series by the Common is back, and you can enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic streetcar.

When: Every Thursday

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW

Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here

Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.

When: Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street (Thursday); 2110 101st Street NW (Saturday); 102nd Avenue and 124th Street (Sunday)