Le Burger Week Edmonton reveals its winners for 2023

Le Burger Week has come again (again), delighting Canadians with two whole weeks of plant-based deliciousness.

The nationwide celebration of all things burgers happened across the country from September 1 to 14, 2023.

Burger lovers were able to check out all of the participating restaurants to enjoy special dishes created, and the winners were just announced. Here are the top three!

Edmonton

The Ridge — Old School Wrangler

— Old School Wrangler Meltwich Food Co. — The Monster Melt

— The Monster Melt Avila Arepa — La Espanola

With over 600 participating restaurants across Canada, this is a huge event for Canada and this year, there were fun additions like the Hamburg-games.

The goal, besides building awareness and offering tasty feature burgers, is to get chefs and restaurants to try something new or promote an existing option. Many of the best burger joints in Alberta were showcasing their skills.

Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, BC, Alberta, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick all had establishments stepping up to deliver the cheesiest, out-of-the-bun concepts they could for the event.

If you didn’t get a chance to check out this two-week-long burger event, at least you can still go in and try some of the great items year-round.

For a detailed look at each winner in other cities, check out the event’s website.