5 made-in-Edmonton gift ideas for last-minute shoppers

Edmonton is home to many artists, artisans, and makers doing incredible work, and if you’re still trying to finish your last-minute Christmas shopping, we have a few suggestions for some fantastic local gift ideas.

From some stunning YEG-based prints to unique bottles made by local distilleries, check out some of these gift ideas.

There’s nothing better than a warm cup of Chai on a cold winter night, and an Edmonton company has taken things a delicious step further with a Chai liqueur. This aromatic spirit, crafted from a secret family recipe, will make for a delicious last-minute gift or stocking stuffer. Chai liqueurs are rare in the Canadian market, and Jaya Chai Liqueur uses distilled Canadian oats, filtered water, Assam tea, Alberta beet sugar, and a blend of spices like cardamom and clove.

Where to buy: Color de Vino (9606 82nd Avenue NW), Highlands Liquor (6427 112th Avenue NW), Sip Liquor Market (10240 124th Street #2)

Give the gift of hometown love with Still in Town’s collection of tees, sweatshirts, hats, and accessories that just scream Edmonton!

Where to buy: Online or view a list of locations here

The Indigenous Box connects more than 300 Indigenous businesses directly to consumers, all in one beautifully designed box. Customize your gift box with a wide range of items to select through, or set up a subscription for your recipient. Either way, it’s a fantastic gift this holiday season!

Where to buy: Online

Head to Hideout Distro, where you never know what incredible gift ideas you’ll find! This place boasts all kinds of things that will make for fantastic presents, from clothing to candles to local art.

Where to buy: 12407 108th Avenue NW

Give the gift of art this Christmas with one of Vivid Print’s dozens of works featuring some of Edmonton’s best-known landmarks or even a vintage poster of one of our local national parks!

Where to buy: 10342 82nd Avenue NW