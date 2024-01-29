4 Edmonton food events happening this week: January 29 to February 4

January is finally drawing to a close, but there’s no sign of the Edmonton food events slowing down.

From a huge poutine celebration to duelling pianos, there’s a ton to see and do.

If you’re looking to fill up your calendar with all kinds of foodie fun, here are some of the best food events to check out in Edmonton this week.

You’ll be able to celebrate all things gravy, fried and cheesy as part of this week-long festival. Several restaurants across Edmonton will be showcasing their unique takes on the classic Canadian dish.

When: February 1 to 7, 2024

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Head on a dueling pianos date night

The Dueling Divas will be taking the stage to play your favourite tunes while you enjoy dinner and drinks as part of this fun event.

When: February 2, 2024

Where: Halo Bar Bistro – Renaissance Edmonton Airport Hotel, 4236 36 Street East, Calmar

Price: From $35 per person; buy tickets here

The Bountiful Farmer’s Market has a ton of local vendors, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally-grown produce, baked goods, and more.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Where: 3696 97 Street NW, Edmonton

Get the week off to a great start with Tuesday Night Trivia.

Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on prizes.

When: Every Tuesday in January

Where: Hudsons Canada’s Pub – 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton