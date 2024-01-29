4 Edmonton food events happening this week: January 29 to February 4
January is finally drawing to a close, but there’s no sign of the Edmonton food events slowing down.
From a huge poutine celebration to duelling pianos, there’s a ton to see and do.
If you’re looking to fill up your calendar with all kinds of foodie fun, here are some of the best food events to check out in Edmonton this week.
La Poutine Week
You’ll be able to celebrate all things gravy, fried and cheesy as part of this week-long festival. Several restaurants across Edmonton will be showcasing their unique takes on the classic Canadian dish.
When: February 1 to 7, 2024
Where: Various locations across Edmonton
Head on a dueling pianos date night
The Dueling Divas will be taking the stage to play your favourite tunes while you enjoy dinner and drinks as part of this fun event.
When: February 2, 2024
Where: Halo Bar Bistro –
Price: From $35 per person; buy tickets here
Check out the farmers’ market
The Bountiful Farmer’s Market has a ton of local vendors, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally-grown produce, baked goods, and more.
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
Where: 3696 97 Street NW, Edmonton
Head to trivia night
Get the week off to a great start with Tuesday Night Trivia.
Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on prizes.
When: Every Tuesday in January
Where: Hudsons Canada’s Pub – 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton