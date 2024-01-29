Kraken put former Oilers player on waivers

A former Edmonton Oilers forward can be picked up for absolutely nothing.

The Seattle Kraken announced this morning that they had placed forward Devin Shore on waivers with the intent to send him to play in the AHL with the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The #SeaKraken have placed forward Devin Shore on waivers with the intent to reassign him to Coachella Valley. pic.twitter.com/DR58CmfuqS — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) January 29, 2024

Shore has appeared in 21 games with the Kraken this season, scoring a goal and four points in that span. The 29-year-old grinder signed a cheap one-year deal with Seattle over the summer after spending three seasons with the Oilers.

He is one of many former Oilers that have played for the Kraken this season, joining forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Jordan Eberle as well as defencemen Justin Schultz and Adam Larsson.

His time in Edmonton saw him either play in the bottom six or act as the team’s extra forward in the press box. His best season in the Alberta capital came during the 2021-22 season, where he put up five goals and 11 points in 47 games.

One of his most notable moments with the Oilers came with him off the ice during the 2022 NHL playoffs. A video of him celebrating with Connor McDavid after eliminating the Calgary Flames in the second round became pretty popular among the Edmonton fan base.

Happy Connor McDavid & the #Oilers hopping into the #StanleyCup semi finals!

Devin Shore’s energy makes me happy.

pic.twitter.com/0O7JDQLYOJ — Paul Almeida (@AzorcanGlobal) May 28, 2022

Shore has already spent a bit of time in the AHL this season. In nine games with the Firebirds, he has three goals and six points.

The Ajax, Ontario, native was initially drafted by the Dallas Stars in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft and has had stints with the Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets as well.