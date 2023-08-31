Ex-Oilers forward Devin Shore finds new home on a one-year deal

Former Edmonton Oilers forward Devin Shore will have a new home for the upcoming season, as he agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Seattle Kraken this morning.

Shore came to the Oilers on a professional tryout offer (PTO) ahead of the 2020-21 season and made the most of it, signing a one-year contract. He provided value in their bottom six that season with five goals and nine points and was rewarded that very next offseason with a two-year, $1.7 million extension.

Shore was used in a depth role in each of the past two seasons, logging a total of 96 games over that span. During that time, he registered six goals and 20 points while playing a role in the Oilers penalty kill unit.

Prior to joining the Oilers, Shore had stints with the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, and Columbus Blue Jackets. During his time with the Stars, he proved that he is capable of providing secondary scoring when given the opportunity, as he had back-to-back seasons between 2016 and 2018 in which he scored double-digit goals and recorded north of 30 points. He could prove to be of great value to the Kraken, who have done a great job resurrecting NHL careers that appeared to be nearing their end.

If Shore fails to make the Kraken out of camp, he will begin the season with the Coachella Valley Firebirds and earn a salary of $250,000. That said, he has been in difficult positions in the past heading into training camp, which could give him the upper hand over some other players entering camp for the Kraken in a similar position.