Woman left with "significant facial injuries" following attack on LRT platform
Police in Edmonton are looking for witnesses following an attack at an LRT platform that left a woman with serious injuries.
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says it responded to the attack on November 26 at around 8:30 pm, following the report of an aggravated assault on the Coliseum LRT platform.
It was reported to police that a 55-year-old woman was sitting on a bench waiting for the LRT when she was approached by two female youths who began berating her and then assaulted her to the point of unconsciousness.
The two youths then fled the area but were apprehended a short distance away by police.
The victim remains in hospital with significant head and facial injuries and her condition is being described as critical, per police.
The two female youths have since been charged with aggravated assault in connection to the incident.
“While we have charged the two youth suspects, we understand there were witnesses on the platform at the time of the assault who we are looking to speak with,” says S/Sgt. Ian Brooks with the Downtown Investigative Response Team in a news release. “We encourage those witnesses to contact police at their earliest convenience.”
Anyone who witnessed this assault is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.
Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.