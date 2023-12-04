Police in Edmonton are looking for witnesses following an attack at an LRT platform that left a woman with serious injuries.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says it responded to the attack on November 26 at around 8:30 pm, following the report of an aggravated assault on the Coliseum LRT platform.

It was reported to police that a 55-year-old woman was sitting on a bench waiting for the LRT when she was approached by two female youths who began berating her and then assaulted her to the point of unconsciousness.

The two youths then fled the area but were apprehended a short distance away by police.

The victim remains in hospital with significant head and facial injuries and her condition is being described as critical, per police.