Kings will start backup goalie against Oilers in Game 4

The LA Kings have decided to make a goaltender change ahead of tonight’s Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Ex-Oilers goalie Cam Talbot has started each of the first three games of the series, and things have not gone exactly well for him. The Oilers have scored a whopping 17 goals on Talbot and have taken a 2-1 series lead on the Kings.

Kings head coach Jim Hiller has seemingly seen enough from his starting goaltender and is now looking to backup David Rittich to change things up tonight.

David Rittich will start Game 4 for Kings. Jim Hiller said Rittich and Cam Talbot were notified of the change yesterday. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) April 28, 2024

Talbot has had his moments in the series, but an overall .861 save percentage through the first three games was not nearly good enough for the Kings. This will allow the Oilers to get accustomed to another goaltender, and one that fans should know well.

Rittich has played in 13 games against the Oilers and was previously a member of the Calgary Flames from 2016 to 2021. In those games, he has posted a .904 save percentage and has a 5-5-1 record, including a 4-0 shutout in LA’s only regular-season win against the Oilers this year. He made 26 stops in that victory.

In 24 games with the Kings this season, Rittich has arguably been the better of the two goaltenders. He carried a 13-6-3 record throughout the regular season and had a sparkling .921 save percentage.

This will be just his third career playoff start. He lost the previous two while playing with the Flames and Nashville Predators. In those games, he had a combined .641 save percentage.

Regardless of who is starting in goal, the Oilers must continue to play at the top of their game. Winning tonight would give them a commanding 3-1 series lead and the opportunity to finish LA off in front of their home crowd on Wednesday.

Game 4 puck drop is set for 8:30 pm MT.