Beloved Global News Edmonton weatherman announces departure

Kevin O’Connell, the beloved weather specialist at Global News Edmonton, will retire at the end of this month.

According to a press release from Global Edmonton, O’Connell will deliver his last forecast during Global News Morning on Sunday, July 28.

O’Connell provided Edmontonians with local weather updates on Global News Morning and Global News Hour at 6 pm and 11 pm on weekends for over two decades.

“I have had the pleasure of working at Global Edmonton for 24 years and got to work with some of the very best people in the broadcast industry,” stated O’Connell.

“I would like to thank our audience for allowing me to be part of your routine for all these years and welcoming me into your homes. I hope I’ll see you all around our great city.”

O’Connell’s career spanned more than 40 years, first starting in Red Deer. He eventually moved to co-host ITV First News (now Global News Morning).

Well-known and admired for his playful personality, he’s also very involved in the community, supporting organizations such as the Edmonton Humane Society, Alberta Cancer Foundation, the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, and the Edmonton Police Service Chorus.

“Kevin O’Connell is defined by his quick wit, excellent sense of humour, and deep love for the city he calls home,” said Brent Williamson, news director/station manager at Global Edmonton.

“He has been a champion for Edmonton and a trusted source for news and weather for generations of Albertans. We wish him well and hope he has a long healthy retirement.”