Even Ken Holland is talking about the Oilers flasher

It seems like two things have dominated the Edmonton Oilers discourse over the last week or so: the Stanley Cup Final and the actions of one particular fan at the team’s Game 5 watch party at Rogers Place.

Playoff hockey can make fans do crazy things, but a widely-circulated video of a fan flashing an Oilers crowd at a watch party last week has sparked all kinds of conversation. It has been so widespread that even Oilers GM Ken Holland is talking about it.

The 68-year-old executive appeared on the Ermanni and Edwards podcast yesterday and was asked about the viral video. To everyone’s surprise, Holland said he had heard of it but hadn’t seen it.

“I haven’t seen anything, I’ve heard about it,” Holland said after laughing. “Right now, this city is rocking up here… Passion makes people do all kinds of interesting things.”

Holland is right when he says that Edmonton has been sailing on a high after eliminating the Dallas Stars to win the Western Conference Final over the weekend. This will be the first time in 18 years that the Oilers will play for the Stanley Cup, and they have a chance to bring the trophy back to Canada for the first time since the 1993 Montreal Canadiens.

The success is sending the fanbase into a frenzy and, although most are having more PG-rated celebrations, it shouldn’t be surprising that a few fans are going a more adult route to show off their happiness.

It has been a whirlwind for that particular fan. A video of her flashing the crowd has reached 40.2 million views on X, and she has gotten a casting offer from a porn site, according to TMZ.

It’s not exactly the type of thing you would expect to come out of a hockey game, but the playoffs can lead to some pretty wild things.