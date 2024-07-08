7 ways to keep your house cool in Edmonton this summer

As the temperatures continue to rise in Edmonton, causing several heat warnings throughout the province, figuring out ways to keep your house cool and beat the heat becomes increasingly more important with every degree.

Here are some simple yet effective ways to cool down your home during a heatwave this summer.

1. Fan efficiently

Fans are a great (and portable) way to stay cool. But to bring the temperature of your house down more efficiently, you can face fans towards the doors and windows to help blow the hot air out of your home. At night, turn them around to help the cooler evening air get into your house.

2. Frozen fanning

In addition to creating smarter ways of circulating hot air out and cool air into your home, you can also place bowls of salted ice water in front of fans. The fan will pick up the chillier air that forms as the ice melts, blowing colder wind throughout any room.

3. Refrain from using heat elements

If you can, try not to use your stove or oven excessively, as both elements will produce heat inside your home. Grilling during the summer is a long-standing tradition for a reason.

4. Turn off any heat sources

Turn off all light sources, including lamps and overhead lights, when not in use. Even environmentally friendly bulbs generate a lot of heat, so switch them off when not in use. This should be easy as summer means more hours of natural light to take advantage of. Unnecessary power adapters, televisions, and computer devices should also be switched off.

5. White out your fabrics

Similar to changing your sheets to more temperature-friendly options, the cases on throw pillows in your living room can be swapped out for white, breathable fabrics that will reflect light instead of absorbing it. Throwing white linen throws over wool (or even leather) sofas also helps to make you feel cooler when you’re sitting around your place.

6. Blackout curtains

As soon as the sun is out, it’s best to keep the shades or blinds in your house drawn to keep the cool air in.

7. Keep windows open at night

The air gets wicked hot during a heatwave. Keep your windows shut during the daytime to keep the heat out, and open them back up when the sun goes down to draw in the cool evening air.