Oilers make several line changes ahead of Game 1 vs. Panthers

The Edmonton Oilers lineup heading into Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final could look different than what we have seen as of late.

After arriving in Florida yesterday, the Oilers hopped on the ice today in preparation for Game 1 versus the Panthers.

Line combinations at today’s practice were different than those in the Oilers’ series-clinching Game 6 win over the Dallas Stars, though that isn’t much of a surprise. Head coach Kris Knoblauch hasn’t been afraid to switch things up this postseason and appears to be doing so once again.

The top line of Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman is expected to remain in place. Evander Kane, who missed Wednesday’s practice, was back on the second line today with Leon Draisaitl and Dylan Holloway.

The third line is where it appears we will see some changes, as Warren Foegele, who sat out the last three games as a healthy scratch, was on the left wing with Ryan McLeod down the middle and Corey Perry on the right side. The fourth line looked different, as well, as Adam Henrique was centering Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown.

The same six defencemen from Game 6 were featured in the top three pairs, indicating that Philip Broberg will play Game 1 over Vincent Desharnais. That said, the pairings themselves were different, as Broberg skated with Brett Kulak, while the polarizing pair of Cody Ceci and Darnell Nurse were reunited.

The @EdmontonOilers practice in Florida: RNH-McDavid-Hyman

Kane-Draisaitl-Holloway

Foegele-McLeod-Perry

Janmark-Henrique-Brown

Carrick, Ryan, Gagner Ekholm-Bouchard

Nurse-Ceci

Broberg-Kulak

Kemp-Desharnais Skinner

Pickard — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) June 7, 2024

Both Sam Carrick and Derek Ryan, who have often been swapping in and out of the lineup, look as though they could both sit as healthy scratches tomorrow night with Foegele returning. That said, with the constant changes Knoblauch has made, it wouldn’t be surprising to see both get an opportunity later on this series.

Game 1 between the Oilers and Panthers will get underway tomorrow night, with puck drop set for 6 pm MT.