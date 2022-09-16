Evander Kane finally reaches settlement over Sharks contract termination

Evander Kane and the San Jose Sharks have reached a settlement on the grievance filed on behalf of the player by the NHLPA in January.

Kane had the final three seasons of a seven-year, $49 million contract terminated by the Sharks for violating COVID-19 protocols. The NHLPA filed a grievance on Kane’s behalf.

“The San Jose Sharks have reached an agreement with Evander Kane regarding the termination of his NHL Standard Player Contract. The agreement has been approved by the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association. We are satisfied that its terms will not adversely impact the team, either financially or competitively, in this or future seasons,” the Sharks said in a statement.

Kevin Weekes of ESPN first reported the settlement agreement Friday morning.

I’m told that a verbal settlement agreement has been reached in Evander Kane’s Grievance Case against the @SanJoseSharks .@espn @NHLNetwork @NHL #HockeyTwitter — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) September 16, 2022

Kane, who was owed $19 million in cash on the deal, signed a four-year deal worth $5.125 million annually with the Edmonton Oilers on July 12. Darren Dreger of TSN reported the settlement addresses the gap Kane would’ve made between the contracts from the Sharks and Oilers.

“Sounds like the settlement will come close to making up the difference between [San Jose] and [Edmonton] deal,” Dreger wrote in a tweet.

Sounds like the settlement will come close to making up the difference between SJ and Edm deal https://t.co/pWLgcZubYF — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 16, 2022

Kane had 39 points (22 goals, 17 assists) in 43 regular-season games with Edmonton in 2021-22. He also scored 13 goals in 15 games in Edmonton’s run to the Western Conference Final in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The No. 4 pick in the 2009 NHL Draft, Kane has 545 points (286 goals, 259 assists) in 812 NHL games between the Oilers, San Jose Sharks, Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, and Atlanta Thrashers.