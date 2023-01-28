Evander Kane set to return to Oilers lineup after personal absence

Evander Kane is back. Again.

Kane will return to the Edmonton Oilers when they play the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday after a week-long absence because of personal issues.

The 31-year-old didn’t detail his time away, though Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic reported last week that Kane was scheduled for trials regarding his bankruptcy proceedings.

“I wouldn’t summarize it. I’m back ready to play tonight,” Kane told media Saturday morning.

“I knew my personal schedule that I had to deal with this past week, but for me when I’m ready to play I’m going to play. I’m not going to sit out for convenience, and do what I can to try to help the team win. That’s just always been my mindset and that’s probably not going to change.”

"For me when I am ready to play I am going to play." Evander Kane on being back in the lineup tonight. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/rQ0YGtnYd4 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 28, 2023

It’s Kane’s second return in two weeks.

He made his way back in the lineup on January 17 after recovering from wrist surgery following a freak accident in which Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon inadvertently skated over the arm of the Edmonton forward.

Kane missed just over two months dealing with the injury.

“I’ve played three games, kind of had the week off here, play one more, got another week off, essentially,” he said. “Interesting three, four weeks for me. Just try to have a good game tonight, enjoy the break, and get back at it after the break.”

Kane had no points, a -4 rating, and 13 shots in his three games between his return and personal absence.

He’ll return for one game before the Oilers hit the All-Star break and their bye week.

“It’s just the way injuries and scheduling works,” said Kane, who expected to work on a line Saturday with Leon Draisaitl and Derek Ryan. “I don’t know if that’s ever happened before to me but it is what it is.

“I think I’ve shown over my entire career I can stay focused on what I need to do on the ice and perform at a high level. I don’t think anything changes there.”

Kane, who inked a four-year, $20.5 million contract to remain in Edmonton, has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 17 games for the Oilers this season.