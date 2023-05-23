5 Edmonton food events happening this week: May 23 to 28
Hot weather is finally here and it’s made May into a seriously great month of amazing Edmonton food events.
This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like movie dinners, pizza weeks, and all of the amazing night markets popping up. There were many food spots that opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in May.
The Kitchen: Let’s Make Bagels
The Kitchen hosts so many fun food-making classes throughout the year and this is a pretty specific one. You’ll learn the process of making bagels from scratch!
When: Thursday, May 25 from 6 to 8 pm
Where: 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Price: $20; buy tickets here
Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub
View this post on Instagram
Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating together to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.
When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm
Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE
Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023
View this post on Instagram
When: Every Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Visit the newly opened YunShang Rice Noodle
This expanding spot that is quickly becoming a household name serves more than 5,000 bowls of rice noodles every single day and more than one million customers each year.
Some of the most popular noodle dishes here are the Spicy & Sour Rice Noodle Soup with Beef and Enoki Mushroom, the Chinese Sauerkrant Fish Noodle Soup, and the Tomato Rice Noodle Soup With Beef Slices.
Address: 10167 109th Street NW, Edmonton
A Taste of the Caribbean
This “a taste of” series is super popular in Edmonton, a cooking class and experience led by a local home cook. This time, you’ll be able to learn the secrets and flavours of the Caribbean!
When: Sunday, May 28 at 3:30 pm
Where: Edmonton North East Hub – 14017 Victoria Trail NW, Edmonton