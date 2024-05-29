7 places in Edmonton hiring students and teenagers this summer

A wide variety of jobs available in Edmonton this June are hiring students and teenagers, and we’ve put together a list of places hiring for dozens of positions around the city right now.
So, prepare your resume and start applying! Start the summer with some work experience, and make a little cash while you’re at it!
McDonald’s
- Who: McDonald’s is a massive and busy multinational fast-food chain serving burgers, fries, ice cream, and more. It’s a popular first-time job for many young people across Canada and the United States.
- Jobs: McDonald’s is currently hiring for more than 70 positions in Edmonton, including a variety of part-time crew member positions.
- Perks: Access to education and skills development, flexible working hours, discounts, incentives, and recognition perks.
- More: To learn more about McDonald’s open positions, visit the careers page.
Loblaw
- Who: Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocers and the parent company of stores such as Superstore, No Frills, and Shoppers Drug Mart.
- Jobs: Loblaw is hiring dozens of positions at its Edmonton locations this month, including various part-time grocery clerks and deli positions.
- Perks: Loblaw is an award-winning employer offering health and financial benefits plans and flexible hours.
- More: To learn more about Loblaw’s open positions, visit the careers page.
Canadian Tire
- Who: Canadian Tire is one of the most recognized brands in Canada, and several jobs are available in its retail stores and automotive service centres.
- Jobs: It’s a popular company for those seeking their first-ever job, from cashier positions to the garden centre and some roles in its automotive department.
- Perks: Canadian Tire offers competitive compensation packages, including benefits, the potential for profit sharing, extensive training, and career opportunities within and across the country at its retail stores.
- More: Learn more on its website.
Cineplex
- Who: Cineplex is Canada’s largest movie theatre chain, employing over 10,000 people in its cinemas, Rec Rooms, and other entertainment ventures.
- Jobs: It’s hiring for a variety of part-time positions perfect for teens in Edmonton this month, including several cinema cast members.
- Perks: Free movies, competitive wages, comprehensive training programs, and tuition assistance.
- More: Learn more on its website.
West Edmonton Mall
- Who: Spanning more than 48 city blocks, West Edmonton Mall is one of North America’s largest malls. It features an amusement park, waterpark, mini-golf, underground aquarium, movie theatre, ice rink, and more.
- Jobs: West Edmonton Mall is hiring for a variety of roles this month, including an animal training coordinator, a busser, an outside maintenance labourer, and more.
- Perks: Free attraction passes to WEM parks and attractions, health benefits, vacation, staff discounts, and employee assistance programs.
- More: See what positions are available on its website.
Earls
- Who: Earls Kitchen + Bar is an upscale casual dining restaurant and bar in Edmonton.
- Jobs: Earls has a number of positions that are perfect for teens and those looking to break into the job market, including being a host and some kitchen positions.
- Perks: Earls offers flexible work schedules, dining discounts, training and mentorship programs, and endless growth and development opportunities.
- More: Learn more on its website.
Walmart
- Who: Walmart is a retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores.
- Jobs: Walmart is looking to fill over 100 positions in Edmonton this month, many of which include roles stocking shelves, merchandising, and positions in its grocery department.
- Perks: This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, an education help policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at Walmart and partnering retailers.
- More: Check out the careers page for current openings.