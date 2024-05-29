7 places in Edmonton hiring students and teenagers this summer

A wide variety of jobs available in Edmonton this June are hiring students and teenagers, and we’ve put together a list of places hiring for dozens of positions around the city right now.

So, prepare your resume and start applying! Start the summer with some work experience, and make a little cash while you’re at it!

McDonald’s

Who: McDonald’s is a massive and busy multinational fast-food chain serving burgers, fries, ice cream, and more. It’s a popular first-time job for many young people across Canada and the United States.

McDonald’s is a massive and busy multinational fast-food chain serving burgers, fries, ice cream, and more. It’s a popular first-time job for many young people across Canada and the United States. Jobs : McDonald’s is currently hiring for more than 70 positions in Edmonton, including a variety of part-time crew member positions.

: McDonald’s is currently hiring for more than 70 positions in Edmonton, including a variety of part-time crew member positions. Perks: Access to education and skills development, flexible working hours, discounts, incentives, and recognition perks.

Access to education and skills development, flexible working hours, discounts, incentives, and recognition perks. More: To learn more about McDonald’s open positions, visit the careers page.

Loblaw

Who: Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocers and the parent company of stores such as Superstore, No Frills, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocers and the parent company of stores such as Superstore, No Frills, and Shoppers Drug Mart. Jobs : Loblaw is hiring dozens of positions at its Edmonton locations this month, including various part-time grocery clerks and deli positions.

: Loblaw is hiring dozens of positions at its Edmonton locations this month, including various part-time grocery clerks and deli positions. Perks: Loblaw is an award-winning employer offering health and financial benefits plans and flexible hours.

Loblaw is an award-winning employer offering health and financial benefits plans and flexible hours. More: To learn more about Loblaw’s open positions, visit the careers page.

Canadian Tire

Who: Canadian Tire is one of the most recognized brands in Canada, and several jobs are available in its retail stores and automotive service centres.

Canadian Tire is one of the most recognized brands in Canada, and several jobs are available in its retail stores and automotive service centres. Jobs: It’s a popular company for those seeking their first-ever job, from cashier positions to the garden centre and some roles in its automotive department.

It’s a popular company for those seeking their first-ever job, from cashier positions to the garden centre and some roles in its automotive department. Perks: Canadian Tire offers competitive compensation packages, including benefits, the potential for profit sharing, extensive training, and career opportunities within and across the country at its retail stores.

Canadian Tire offers competitive compensation packages, including benefits, the potential for profit sharing, extensive training, and career opportunities within and across the country at its retail stores. More: Learn more on its website.

Cineplex

Who: Cineplex is Canada’s largest movie theatre chain, employing over 10,000 people in its cinemas, Rec Rooms, and other entertainment ventures.

Cineplex is Canada’s largest movie theatre chain, employing over 10,000 people in its cinemas, Rec Rooms, and other entertainment ventures. Jobs: It’s hiring for a variety of part-time positions perfect for teens in Edmonton this month, including several cinema cast members.

It’s hiring for a variety of part-time positions perfect for teens in Edmonton this month, including several cinema cast members. Perks: Free movies, competitive wages, comprehensive training programs, and tuition assistance.

Free movies, competitive wages, comprehensive training programs, and tuition assistance. More: Learn more on its website.

West Edmonton Mall

Who: Spanning more than 48 city blocks, West Edmonton Mall is one of North America’s largest malls. It features an amusement park, waterpark, mini-golf, underground aquarium, movie theatre, ice rink, and more.

Spanning more than 48 city blocks, West Edmonton Mall is one of North America’s largest malls. It features an amusement park, waterpark, mini-golf, underground aquarium, movie theatre, ice rink, and more. Jobs: West Edmonton Mall is hiring for a variety of roles this month, including an animal training coordinator, a busser, an outside maintenance labourer, and more.

West Edmonton Mall is hiring for a variety of roles this month, including an animal training coordinator, a busser, an outside maintenance labourer, and more. Perks: Free attraction passes to WEM parks and attractions, health benefits, vacation, staff discounts, and employee assistance programs.

Free attraction passes to WEM parks and attractions, health benefits, vacation, staff discounts, and employee assistance programs. More: See what positions are available on its website.

Earls

Who: Earls Kitchen + Bar is an upscale casual dining restaurant and bar in Edmonton.

Earls Kitchen + Bar is an upscale casual dining restaurant and bar in Edmonton. Jobs: Earls has a number of positions that are perfect for teens and those looking to break into the job market, including being a host and some kitchen positions.

Earls has a number of positions that are perfect for teens and those looking to break into the job market, including being a host and some kitchen positions. Perks: Earls offers flexible work schedules, dining discounts, training and mentorship programs, and endless growth and development opportunities.

Earls offers flexible work schedules, dining discounts, training and mentorship programs, and endless growth and development opportunities. More: Learn more on its website.

Walmart