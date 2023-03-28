Tons of employers will be at a job fair in Edmonton next month

Looking for a new job? A career fair next month could be your big break.

The 2023 Edmonton Job Fair will be here on April 13, set to take place at the Royal Hotel West Edmonton.

“Join us for a chance to meet multiple actively hiring employers and to explore their current job offerings. You will have the opportunity to ask questions and discuss role-specific details,” said Prospect, the organization hosting the fair, on its website.

In addition to job fairs, Prospect hosts a variety of online and in-person employment workshops throughout the year.

Dozens of exhibitors will be at the event, including the RCMP, Oilers Entertainment Group, Infinity Healthcare, Saputo Dairy Products Canada, Loblaw, and many more.

Attendees will be able to ask questions and discuss role-specific questions with employers.

“Don’t miss this chance to make a great first impression and get that perfect job that fits your needs.”

The job fair is open to the public, and best of all, it’s totally free to attend!

When: April 13 from 3 to 6 pm

Where: Royal Hotel West Edmonton — 10010 178 Street NW, Edmonton