10 awesome things happening in Edmonton this April

April is nearly here, and things are sure heating up in Edmonton.

One thing we are certainly looking forward to this month is the start of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Oilers play their final home game of the regular season on April 13 against the San Jose Sharks, and if current predictions mean anything, the Oilers have a pretty good shot at making it far in the playoffs.

Between the hockey buzz and everything else happening around town, it’s looking like a pretty exciting month in Edmonton, and boy, are we glad we can finally get outdoors to enjoy it.

Check out everything happening in and around Edmonton this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Downtown Defrost (@thedowntowndefrost)

What: Downtown Defrost has been Edmotnton’s biggest winter outdoor party since 2015. This family-friendly electronic dance music festival transforms an outdoor space in Edmonton into a dance party with lights, installations, and DJs.

Where: Louise McKinney Riverfront Park

When: April 7 and 8

Cost: $55 day pass, $100 weekend pass; tickets here

What: The largest dinosaur exhibit in North America is coming to Edmonton, with Jurassic Quest stopping here on its Canadian tour. This incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

When: April 21 to 23

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118 Avenue NW

Time: Friday, noon to 8 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 8 pm

Cost: Start at $28.57

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

What: Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is making a stop in Edmonton with his award-winning Reality Check tour. Get your tickets ASAP!

Where: Rogers Place

When: April 11 at 8 pm

Cost: Tickets start at $79.05 each

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubaboo Arts Festival (@rubabooartsfest)

What: Dreamspeakers International Film Festival brings together Indigenous filmmakers, performers, and artists from all over the world. Take a deep dive and be captivated by the diverse range of Indigenous cultures at this unique film festival.

Where: Metro Cinema or Stanley A. Milner Library

When: April 19 to 23

Cost: $150 for a festival pass or $5 to $15 for individual tickets

What: The Edmonton Makers Market and Convention presents Spring Make, Edmonton’s largest event dedicated to makers and those who love handmade items. Featuring over 200 vendors, two days of presentations and classes, as well as free make-and-take activities, there’s something for everyone at this event.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

When: April 22 and 23

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabel Cristina Cardona Santos (@lsatravels)

What: With over 400 tables filled with crystals, minerals, jewellery, fossils, gemstones, beads, and home décor, this show has something for everyone! Whether you are looking for tumbled stones or giant Pink Amethyst specimens, the Edmonton Rock N’ Gem Show has it all.

Where: West Edmonton Mall Ice Palace

When: April 27 to 30

Cost: $2 per person

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Sport & Social Club (@edmontonssc)

What: If you’ve never signed up for a league with the Edmonton Sport and Social Club, this season is your chance. It’s a ton of fun, and a great way to stay active!

Where: Various locations around Edmonton

When: Registration for spring outdoor sports ends April 5

Cost: Varies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alt After Dark Night Market (@altafterdarkmarket)

What: Can’t get enough of Halloween? This night market features 85 vendors, artists, distilleries, and food trucks in one spooky event. Best of all, it’s free to check out!

Where: Alberta Aviation Museum

When: April 15

Cost: Free entry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazeldean Community Market (@hazeldean.community.market)

What: This cute little Easter celebration will have fun for the whole family, including a market-wide Easter Egg Hunt. The first 50 guests to the market will receive a free glazed donut courtesy of Lucy from the Hazeldean Bakery. YUM.

Where: Hazeldean Community League

When: April 1

Cost: Free entry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capital City Vintage Market (@vintage.yeg)

What: Find a wide variety of vintage, new, and second-hand goodies at this awesome market. The Capital City Vintage Market focuses on vintage (1950-2000) clothing, accessories, and small furniture.

Where: Downtown Farmer’s Market — 10305 97th Street

When: April 22 to 23

Cost: Free entry