Details emerge from Leon Draisaitl's massive Oilers extension

Leon Draisaitl will be a member of the Edmonton Oilers for at least nine more seasons after inking a massive eight-year extension worth a combined $112 million ($14 million AAV).

The new deal makes Draisaitl the highest-paid player in the NHL and will kick in at the start of the 2025-26 season. While the money and length are the most important details surrounding such an extension, a few of the finer details of the contract have also been revealed.

According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the German superstar’s extension will be front-loaded and has a no-movement clause attached.

Draisaitl contract front-loaded, includes full no-move clause throughout. Both sides agreed to the bigger parts of this deal late last week. Some finishing touches over the weekend. Draisaitl made sure to get a lot of information this summer en route to this massive decision.… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 3, 2024

A no-movement clause is standard in a deal of this magnitude and signals that Draisaitl is keen on staying in Edmonton no matter what happens. It’s hard to believe the team will entertain a trade involving the 28-year-old at any point in this deal.

There was some speculation that Draisaitl’s new contract could include deferred money, similar to the agreement signed by Seth Jarvis with the Carolina Hurricanes last week, but that does not appear to be the case.

PuckPedia reports that this is a standard deal and that all the money will be paid throughout the eight-year term.

Leon Draisaitl's 8 year $14M Cap Hit extension does not include any deferred compensation; it is a standard deal with all compensation paid during the 8 year term.https://t.co/FOr3qAk2u8 — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) September 3, 2024

Draisaitl is currently making $8.5 million per season on an eight-year contract, which he signed back in 2017. Once this new deal kicks in, it will represent a $5.5 million pay raise.

While this deal breaks the NHL record for the highest single-season cap hit, it’s not expected to stay that way for very long. Oilers captain Connor McDavid is eligible to sign an extension with Edmonton next summer and the final number on that potential deal is sure to exceed that of Draisaitl.

This could cause some salary cap issues for the Oilers down the line, but it is notable to point out that the cap ceiling is expected to rise quite a bit over the next few seasons.

It’s hard to say that Draisaitl isn’t worth the big bucks on this deal. He has consistently been one of the league’s best players and has proven to be one of the most productive playoff players in recent memory.

Draisaitl will be 37 when this contract expires, which means it could very likely take him into retirement. If he can finally help bring a cup back to the Alberta capital during that time, it may have also cemented a #29 banner going up to the rafters of Rogers Place one day.