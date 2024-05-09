Bravo star Jax Taylor is hosting a huge brunch in Edmonton next month

Attention Bravo fans! If you’re a long-time Vanderpump Rules (VPR) fan, an exciting event with one of its stars is heading to Edmonton next month.

Jax Taylor, an iconic past VPR cast member and the number one guy in the group, will be hosting Vander Brunch at The Canadian Brewhouse — Edmonton Lewis Estates on June 1.

The star of hit shows, including VPR and The Valley, will be flying in from Los Angeles to party with Edmontonians. While the 1 pm seating has sold out, a second event at 7 pm has now been announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

In addition to the opportunity to hang with Taylor, the event will have a live DJ, welcome mimosas, Vanderpump trivia, and a candy bar.

Guests will also be able to grab items from the spot’s feature menu as well as specialty cocktails and mocktails.

This isn’t Taylor’s first time visiting the Great White North. Over the last few months, he’s been spotted in multiple Canadian cities, including Montreal and Toronto, with fellow VPR castmates Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval.

While in Alberta, Taylor will also be making his way to Calgary for another sold-out event.

Jax Taylor at Vander Brunch

When: June 1, 2024

Where: The Canadian Brewhouse – 1320 Webber Greens Drive NW, Edmonton

Price: $49.24 per person; buy tickets here