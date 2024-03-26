Jack Campbell's bad luck continues after injury with Oilers AHL team

Veteran Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell cannot catch a break this season.

After taking a puck off the mask in practice on Friday, the Bakersfield Condors were forced to shove 48-year-old Scott Hay into the backup role for Sunday night’s 4-3 loss against the Ontario Reign.

To help cope with the loss of Campbell, the team has called up Ryan Fanti from the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Comets.

Jack Campbell took a shot off the mask at the morning skate Friday, pressing 48 YO former Condor Scott Hay into the backup role.

Hay runs the Bako practice rink.

It’s been a season of ups and downs for Campbell. His NHL season ended in early November after another terrible start with the Oilers. After being reassigned to the Condors, the 32-year-old has been the definition of streaky, putting up stretches where he looks like an NHL goaltender and others where he struggles to keep the AHL net.

He’s been closer to the latter of late, losing his last three games with the Condors with a combined save percentage of .818. His running mate, Olivier Rodrigue, will jump into the starter’s net in the meantime.

The 23-year-old Rodrigue has had another great season in the AHL with a 16-9-4 record and a .917 save percentage. He is building a case for getting some NHL time with the Oilers next season.

Fanti, on the other hand, could make his first appearance in the AHL this season with Campbell out. The 24-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Oilers in 2022 but hasn’t been able to make much noise in the team’s system. Fanti has spent most of his tenure in the ECHL with the Fort Wayne Comets, where he has an 8-4-2 record and a .910 save percentage in 14 games this season.

With the arrival of Connor Ungar next season, it may spell the end of Fanti’s time with the organization.

There is no word on what specific injury Campbell is dealing with or how long he will be out.