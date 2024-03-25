Newest Oilers prospect scores 50 goals in WHL

Scoring 50 goals is all of a sudden a very popular thing in the Edmonton Oilers organization.

All the attention has been on Zach Hyman hitting the milestone in Ottawa on Sunday night, but he was not the only player in the organization to hit the half-century mark over the weekend.

Newly-signed prospect James Stefan notched his 50th of the season last night with the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks. It was a beauty that saw Stefan break through the middle of the ice, split the D, and beat the Seattle Thunderbird goaltender glove-side.

The 20-year-old winger is now up to 50 goals and 101 points in 67 games with the Winterhawks. He leads his team in goals and is tied for fourth in the WHL. Teammate Gabe Klassen is just ahead of Stefan with 105 points.

This comes just a few days after Stefan signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Oilers last week. That name might sound familiar to a lot of Oilers fans. That is because Stefan is the son of former NHLer Patrik Stefan, who is most well-known for missing an empty net against Edmonton back in 2007.

Despite being a former first-overall pick, Patrik was never able to put up 50 goals in any league. Stefan has already got his dad beat in one category; the next step is making the NHL and becoming an impact player.

Only time will tell if Stefan can follow in his dad’s footsteps.