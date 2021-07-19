Italian Centre Shop opens in Sherwood Park this Wednesday
Get ready for a taste of Italy! The Italian Centre Shop is opening its Sherwood Park location this Wednesday.
It’s the largest location to date for the expanding chain, settling into a space that is more than 22,000 square feet.
- See also:
- 7 best restaurants in Edmonton to check out on a date
- Famous Taiwanese shop to offer FREE bubble tea at Edmonton store opening
- There’s a donut shop in a windmill in Alberta and it’s amazing
Inside is a 50-seat cafe, 70-foot-long deli counter, and a 30-seat patio too.
View this post on Instagram
“This location is the first to open that’s brand new from top to bottom, so we’re going to have some growing pains and want to ask shoppers for patience and kindness as our team gets comfortable in this beautiful new space,” said Teresa Spinelli, owner and president of the Italian Centre Shop, in a press release.
The shop, located at 8005 Emerald Drive, will open at 11 am.
The Sherwood Park location will be the shop’s fifth location in Alberta.
So head out and grab your favourite Italian items from their deli, bakery and produce. You deserve it.
Italian Centre Shop Sherwood Park
Where: 8005 Emerald Drive, Sherwood Park
When: Opens Wednesday, July 21 at 11 am