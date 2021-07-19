Italian Centre Shop opens in Sherwood Park this Wednesday

Get ready for a taste of Italy! The Italian Centre Shop is opening its Sherwood Park location this Wednesday.

It’s the largest location to date for the expanding chain, settling into a space that is more than 22,000 square feet.

Inside is a 50-seat cafe, 70-foot-long deli counter, and a 30-seat patio too.

“This location is the first to open that’s brand new from top to bottom, so we’re going to have some growing pains and want to ask shoppers for patience and kindness as our team gets comfortable in this beautiful new space,” said Teresa Spinelli, owner and president of the Italian Centre Shop, in a press release.

The shop, located at 8005 Emerald Drive, will open at 11 am.

The Sherwood Park location will be the shop’s fifth location in Alberta.

So head out and grab your favourite Italian items from their deli, bakery and produce. You deserve it.

Italian Centre Shop Sherwood Park

Where: 8005 Emerald Drive, Sherwood Park

When: Opens Wednesday, July 21 at 11 am