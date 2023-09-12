The Italian Bakery, a super popular Edmonton grocery store, is opening a new location soon.

There is one location currently in Edmonton at 4118 118th Avenue. There were two, but the second spot, but sadly the other location was lost in a devastating fire back in 2020. This new location? It’s opening soon in Chinatown at 10644 97th Street.

This is one of the best grocery stores in YEG, so it’s nice to see the family bouncing back like this.

In addition to all of the specialty products and goods on the shelves here, this new building will also be serving personalized sandwiches to take away and new dine-in options as well, like fresh pasta, pizza, soup, salad, and even gelato, to name a few.

The smells alone are enough to visit this large store with a bakery, cafe, and deli.

Stay tuned for an official opening date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Italian Bakery Edmonton (@italianbakery)

Italian Bakery

Address: 10644 97th Street, Edmonton

Instagram