Oilers Entertainment Group is hiring and these jobs have awesome perks

Are you looking to break into a new career with a pretty sweet hockey team? The Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) is hiring for dozens of positions right now, and your next job could be in sports.

Located in the heart of the ICE District, OEG operates Rogers Place and owns the Edmonton Oilers, the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings, and the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

OEG is hiring for several jobs this month, and these positions offer some pretty sweet perks, including ticket options for Oilers and Oil Kings games, concerts at Rogers Place, an on-site gym, and some other excellent employee benefits.

Here are some available roles with OEG right now:

Who should apply: If you’re a passionate and driven graphic designer who loves working with others, this is the role for you! This position focuses on the OEG Hospitality brands (Braven, Kindred, and Alchemy) and works in collaboration with the larger marketing team.

Who should apply: Those with experience in media and hockey broadcasting and deep knowledge of hockey. As the manager of Hockey Broadcasting & Media for the Edmonton Oil Kings, you’ll have a laser focus on connecting fans with the team, as well as maintaining and creating relationships with members of Edmonton’s media community.

Who should apply: As a Journeyman Electrician, you’d primarily be responsible for coordinating the planning and execution of electrical requirements for events taking place in Rogers Place and the ICE District.

Who should apply: If you have at least a decade of experience in sales, advertising, sponsorship, or marketing, this role is responsible for generating revenue through new partnerships as well as growing and retaining current partnerships across OEG properties.

Who should apply: If you like working with your hands and driving Zambonis, this is a part-time role responsible for maintaining and operating all aspects of the ice and mechanical systems for Rogers Place. During events, the arena technician is responsible for all Field of Play components, including but not limited to the ice, goal frames, Zambonis, and mechanical systems.

Who should apply: Those with a knack for sales and are looking to break into sports sales. This is a 10-month contract position focused on driving ticket revenue for the Edmonton Oil Kings and provides sales training and development geared at growing both sales and professional skill sets.

