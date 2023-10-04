Nickelback to perform at Oilers-Flames outdoor game

The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will be rocking out at the Heritage Classic.

Today, the Oilers announced that Canadian rock band Nickelback would be performing during the second intermission of this year’s outdoor game set to take place on Sunday, October 29, at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium.

Though they’ve been internationally recognized for their success in the music industry over the last three decades, Nickelback was formed in 1995 in Hanna, Alberta, about two-and-a-half hours northeast of Calgary and three hours southeast of Edmonton.

The band has racked up 27 major awards throughout their career while being nominated for six Grammys.

While it’s unclear if the Oilers and Flames themselves will stick in their dressing room or come out to check out the performance, it’s likely a move approved by Edmonton captain Connor McDavid.

At last year’s Juno Awards in Edmonton, McDavid presented the band with their induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, with No. 97 naming the group as one of his favourite bands.

In total, Nickelback has won 13 Juno Awards from thirty-nine nominations, which ranks them in a tie for ninth all-time with Jim Cuddy, Bruce Cockburn, Shania Twain, Shawn Mendes, and Gordon Lightfoot.

The friendship continued this summer, with McDavid (and teammate Leon Draisaitl) again linking up with Nickelback at Ontario’s Boots and Hearts summer music festival for an interview with TSN.

Plenty of tickets are still available for the Heritage Classic, with seats starting at $161 in Commonwealth Stadium’s upper bowl.

It’s set to be the 38th outdoor game played in NHL history, with Edmonton hosting the first against the Montreal Canadiens at Commonwealth Stadium in 2003. It will be the third-ever outdoor game for both franchises and the first-ever Battle of Alberta to be played outside.