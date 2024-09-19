Hyman was late to Oilers training camp following birth of baby boy

For many NHL players right now, training camp is the most important thing going on in their lives — but that hasn’t been the case for Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman.

The 50-goal scorer showed up to the team’s first on-ice session a little late this morning, just a day after he and his wife Alanna gave birth to their third child, a baby boy named Camden.

It was as good an excuse as any to show up a late to your first day of work. Hyman made sure to update the media on how everybody was doing.

“Everybody’s well, mom and baby boy are good,” he said. “We’re in zone D now… It’s awesome, you know, one of the best days of your life, so it’s great.”

This kept Hyman quite busy yesterday heading into today. In all the chaos of having a new baby, the Oilers leading goal scorer from last season arrived just a touch late for his first on-ice session of training camp.

“9:30 practice, I [came in at] 9:27 and we were just about to start,” Hyman laughed. “Apparently [that] isn’t good… the guys were giving me little grief and I was like, ‘We said 9:30, 9:27 I was good.'”

The late arrival didn’t seem to affect his position on the team’s roster as he skated on the Oilers’ top line alongside Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Hyman is now a father of three boys, with the newborn Cam joining four-year-old Theo, born in 2020, and one-year-old Bennett, born in 2022. The couple announced that they were pregnant with a third child back in July.

This is the second boy the couple has given birth to in Edmonton. Theo was born while Hyman was playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has been married to Alanna since 2019.

Oilers fans will be hoping the extra kid won’t take too much energy out of Hyman during the upcoming season. While getting 50 goals again might be a tall ask for the 32-year-old, he will still be expected to play a big role on the team’s top line.