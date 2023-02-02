A huge Hudson's Bay store in Edmonton is closing this summer

The massive Hudson’s Bay in Edmonton’s Londonderry Mall is closing up shop this August.

The decision to shutter the location in northeast Edmonton was made “after careful consideration,” according to a statement to Daily Hive from The Bay.

“While these decisions are difficult they are the right ones for our business, reflecting market changes and our vision for the future. We are committed to treating every associate with respect and fairness through this process, and transfer opportunities will be explored where feasible,” The Bay added.

Landlord Cushman & Wakefield issued a statement to Daily Hive regarding the store’s closure, stating that it was “disappointed in The Bay’s decision to close its location at Londonderry Mall.” However, it was ” excited about the opportunities this brings to the shopping centre.”

“This is a prime location at the site and we look forward to continuing to work on redevelopment and re-leasing efforts to enhance Londonderry’s offerings to its customers and community.”

There are four other Hudson’s Bay locations in Edmonton, including one in West Edmonton Mall and Southgate Centre.

Londonderry Mall opened in 1972 and currently holds more than 130 stores across its two levels.