Alberta reports 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Alberta health officials reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the number of Albertans hospitalized due to the virus approached the 300 mark.

Including the new cases, there are currently 8,496 active COVID-19 infections in Alberta. That’s an increase of 565 since Tuesday.

The province also identified 721 new variant cases, bringing the number of active variant cases to 6,925.

There are now 284 people in hospital with the virus, an increase of 26 since Tuesday. That number includes 59 individuals in intensive care.One new death caused by the virus was reported, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,356.



Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 246,674 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Alberta. Of those, 235,822 have since recovered.



As of August 24, there have been 5,511,274 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province, with 77.5% of eligible Albertans having received at least one dose, and 69% considered fully immunized against the virus.