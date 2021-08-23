Calgary Flames requiring fans to be fully vaccinated to attend games

The Calgary Flames are the latest team to announce that fans will need to be fully vaccinated in order to attend games next season.

Following in the footsteps of the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, and Toronto Blue Jays in Canada, the Flames said they would be implementing a new COVID-19 vaccination policy.

All fans, event staff, and employees that are eligible to receive the vaccine will be required to be fully vaccinated to attend games. The policy implemented by Calgary Sports and Entertainment (CSEC) will be in place for all live events at the Scotiabank Saddledome and McMahon Stadium, with September 15 as the target start date.

“As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, CSEC believes this policy to be essential in delivering a safe environment for our fans and staff as well as an important measure to help our communities and businesses to continue reopening safely,” the organization said in a media release. “We will monitor the situation and communicate required updates to ensure a safe environment for everyone visiting our facilities.”

More details on the implementation of the policy will be announced in the coming weeks, CSEC announced.

“We remain excited to have welcomed fans back to McMahon Stadium through the month of August and are eager to welcome fans to the Scotiabank Saddledome in September.”